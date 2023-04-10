32-year-old LA woman killed in Pacific Palisades crash identified

A 32-year-old woman killed in a beachside crash for which a 21-year-old motorist was arrested was publicly identified Sunday.

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (CNS) -- A 32-year-old woman killed in a beachside crash for which a 21-year-old motorist was arrested was publicly identified Sunday.

Ashleigh Lawrence was a Los Angeles resident, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. She died at the scene of the accident.

Firefighters were called to the 17400 block of West Sunset Boulevard at Palisades Drive at 12:45 a.m. Saturday. They learned that a vehicle driving south on Pacific Coast Highway slammed into a group of pedestrians and vehicles parked on the shoulder overlooking the beach, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

The impact sent two of the three vehicles into the rocks, hitting Lawrence.

One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition and five others were in fair to moderate condition, Prange said. The 21-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.