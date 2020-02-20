New hiking trail connects Baldwin Hills to the Pacific Ocean

BALDWIN HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday in Baldwin Hills for the final phase of the Park to Playa Trail system.The trail connects the Baldwin Hills Parklands to the Pacific Ocean.Construction will now begin on a pedestrian bridge and wildlife crossing over La Cienega Boulevard, creating a 13-mile corridor of unbroken hiking, running and biking trails.Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas says there is nothing like this in the county."It benefits the community because it give another option for families, for those who are into physical fitness, for those who want to take in the breadth and beauty of Los Angeles County from this vantage point," Ridley-Thomas said.