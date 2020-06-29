CA couple who successfully challenged Prop. 8 share their Pride

Paul Katami and Jeff Zarrillo are the Proposition 8 plaintiffs who were instrumental in lifting the ban on gay marriage in California, a lawsuit triumph granted by the Supreme Court."We were the plaintiffs in the lawsuit that brought marriage equality back to California in 2013," said Zarillo. "And we've been married now 7 years."The couple were honored as community grand marshals of the L.A. Pride parade in 2014."And this year Los Angeles Pride is celebrating a huge milestone," said Katami. "We can't be all together, but we can be all together in this - waking up everyday, looking in the mirror knowing that you have pride within you and you can spread that into the world."