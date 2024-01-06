Video shows high-speed crash on PCH that took out multiple vehicles

One witness described the vehicle as driving over 100 mph and weaving on PCH before the crash.

One witness described the vehicle as driving over 100 mph and weaving on PCH before the crash.

One witness described the vehicle as driving over 100 mph and weaving on PCH before the crash.

One witness described the vehicle as driving over 100 mph and weaving on PCH before the crash.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- New video shows a high-speed crash on Pacific Coast Highway that sent pieces of one vehicle flying into the air and bursting into flames.

The crash in Malibu involved multiple vehicles as a driver who was believed to be speeding lost control and veered into oncoming traffic. The engine of the car went flying and burst into flames, landing on the property of one nearby homeowner.

"I saw parts of the car all over the driveway," said local resident Robert Sutton.

"The engine was on fire, and the front of the car."

It happened Thursday shortly after 6:30 p.m. near Big Rock Canyon Drive.

One witness believes excessive speed was a factor.

"This guy passed me and I knew it was going to be a wreck by the way he was driving," said witness Eddie Braun. "He was probably doing 110, swerving all over the place, and I watched him pass me and go head-on into another car."

The driver fled the area. Bystanders helped police comb nearby terrain but he still has not been located. It is believed he was badly injured in the crash, given the condition of his vehicle afterward.

The crash is the latest along the stretch of PCH through Malibu, where local residents and officials have been highlighting dangerous conditions. Some plans for safety improvements in the area were announced just two weeks ago.

In October, four Pepperdine students were killed in the area, when a driver lost control and crashed into them, as they stood alongside the road.