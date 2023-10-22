Pepperdine University will honor the lives of four students killed in a crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu with a "Celebration of Life" memorial service on Sunday.

'Celebration of Life' service to honor 4 Pepperdine students killed in Malibu crash

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- On Sunday afternoon, Pepperdine University will honor the lives of four students killed in a crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

Niamh Rolston, 20, Peyton Stewart, 21, Asha Weir, 21, and Deslyn Williams, 21, were all sorority sisters. They were all seniors at the university's Seaver College of Liberal Arts

A celebration of life memorial service will take place on campus Sunday at 2 p.m.

The deadly crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 21500 block of PCH. Investigators say 22-year-old driver Fraser Bohm lost control of his car and hit several parked cars, which crashed into the women. Two other people were injured in the incident.

Bohm was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence but has since been released on bail.

MORE COVERAGE | PCH crash victims, all sorority sisters, honored during Pepperdine prayer service

School officials announced that all four victims, who were set to graduate, will receive their degrees posthumously.