A bold bear cub came face-to-face with a family dog in Monrovia, and other bears wandered in the driveway and front yard of homes.There was only a pane of glass between the cub and dog. Joshua Bradley shared the photos and videos, showing a group of bears roaming the streets near his home.At least one fully grown bear and several cubs took in the scenery and dug through the trash. They even enjoyed some time in the shade.Bradley said that the bears are common in the area, but seeing one in a driveway and his back window were firsts.