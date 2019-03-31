animal rescue

Firefighters rescue puppy that fell down well in Italy

PETRALIA SOTTANA, Italy -- A Sicilian puppy that fell down into a well is safe and sound thanks to the local fire department.

According to local media reports, the dog escaped from his owner and somehow fell down into the well in Petralia Sottana, a town in Southern Italy. Firefighters responded with a long ladder and were able to climb down into the well and retrieve the lost pup.

Vigili del Fuoco, Italy's fire and rescue agency, shared video of the rescue on Twitter. The dog was rescued quickly and returned to his owner's arms, according to local news outlet Live Sicilia.
