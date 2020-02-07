In The Community

Dodgers Jaime Jarrin supports the Lucy Pet Foundation, a low-cost pet clinic on wheels

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Lucy Pet Foundation said thank you to Superior Grocers for letting them use their parking lot for low-cost spay and neutering for both dogs and cats.

"It's very important for us to be here because I see that the service that they provide to the community is fantastic especially to the Latino community here in the Valley," said Jaime Jarrín, Dodgers Spanish Broadcaster.

The foundation brings their mobile clinics all across the Greater Los Angeles Area giving more affordable options for other services as well like vaccines, check-ups and even adoption services.

The spay and neutering is no more than $125, and if you qualify for low-income then the service is free.

"Would be between $400-$1000 I would think, in other places that I've worked at I've worked it's about $600," said Dr. Daniela Castillo, local veterinarian.

Jarrin and his son both consider themselves animal rights advocates and understand that getting your animals spayed or neutered has other benefits.

"People may not know that if you spay or neuter your dog and cat you eliminate the chance of up to 40% of many cancers," said Jorge Jarrin, radio broadcaster and Jaime's son.

To find out the next time The Lucy Pet Foundation's mobile clinic will be in your community click here.
