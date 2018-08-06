Pilot, 4 passengers identified after being killed in Santa Ana plane crash

Five people were killed when a small plane they were in crashed Sunday afternoon in a Santa Ana parking lot near South Coast Plaza.

The pilot and four passengers who were killed when a small plane crashed in a Santa Ana parking lot have been identified.

The Orange County coroner's office released the names of Navid Hakami, 32, of Los Angeles; and Bay Area residents Scott Shepherd, 53; Lara Shepherd, 42; Floria Hakami, 62; and Nasim Ghanadan, 29.

Ghanadan was previously identified by family members as a Realtor who was onboard the flight as part of a work-related trip.

Officials said Scott Shepherd was piloting the twin-engine Cessna about 12:30 p.m. Sunday when it went down in the parking lot of a Staples store in the 3800 block of Bristol Street, across from South Coast Plaza.

The doomed flight's horrifying nose-dive was captured by at least two vehicle's dashboard cameras.

There were no survivors on the aircraft; no one on the ground was injured.
