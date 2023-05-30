Carjacking suspect who led LA deputies on wild chase taken into custody after spike strips deployed

A carjacking suspect was taken into custody at the end of a chase through Los Angeles County on Memorial Day.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A carjacking suspect was taken into custody at the end of a wild chase through Los Angeles County on Memorial Day.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies with the Lakewood station initially tried to pull a driver over in the Paramount area Monday afternoon.

That's when the driver pulled over but then sped off.

There were apparently two people in the stolen vehicle. At one point, the suspects stopped and jumped out in the Huntington Park area.

That's when the driver took off but the passenger got in the driver's seat and took off again. At one point, the new driver could be seen screaming with his window rolled down.

Authorities deployed a spike strip on Walker Avenue near the South Gate area, which the white SUV drove over.

Another spike strip was deployed near E 60th Street in the Huntington Park area.

The driver even ended up right along the Los Angeles River, where he drove over a bike path.

The driver, however, did not get far and was apprehended shortly after. There's no information on the second suspect.