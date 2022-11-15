Families whose vehicles were stolen in wild SoCal chase meet, share GoFundMe donations

Some good is coming out of a wild, destructive police chase that went through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week.

During the pursuit, 32-year-old Johnny Anchondo broke into a family's home and stole their utility truck. Anchondo also stole a refrigerated van that belonged to John Reynolds, of Anaheim, during the chase.

The Benitez brothers, who run a landscaping business with their father, had their vehicle stolen when Andres Benitez was in the kitchen at the family's Whittier home.

The suspect went inside their house through the back door and grabbed the keys to the truck.

Both cars were damaged -- with Anchondo behind the wheel -- over the course of the chase.

The community banded together and donated to the Reynolds' and Benitez's GoFundMe pages. The Benitez's family raised more than $100,000 through the GoFundMe, which is no longer accepting donations.

The two families affected the chase had dinner together, and the Benitez family shared some of their donations with the Reynolds family.

The families are thanking the community for helping them get back on their feet.