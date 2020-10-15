Community puts together a luncheon for police officers in Northridge

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Northridge resident who wanted to show her support for the local law enforcement gathered her community for a special luncheon this month."After the months of lockdowns and just feeling so helpless and hopeless, I felt like I wanted to do something good and it started with me wanting to feed the police and it turned into all of my friends, family and a lot of people from the community wanting to join in," said Shirene, a local resident who did not want to share her last name.Shirene put the first luncheon together for the West Valley LAPD station in September to show her appreciation.This time decided to bring it to the Devonshire station in Northridge."It's refreshing and again just reassurance, because it's been difficult and officers often in these times feel isolated. But with this community support ... it's a reassurance and they feel great," said Captain Katie Burns of the Devonshire Station.The afternoon was filled with desserts and food donated from Los Toros, a local favorite Mexican restaurant in Chatsworth."We're serving them a nice combination meal with rice and beans, cheese enchiladas and chicken enchiladas," said Nicolas Montaño, owner of Los Toros.The officers said they were grateful to have a meal voluntarily provided from their local community.