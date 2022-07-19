caught on video

Video shows mounted NYPD officer chasing robber in streets of Times Square

Police said a man took a pair of sunglasses from a display in Times Square without paying.
Video shows mounted officer chasing robber in streets of NYC

NEW YORK (KABC) -- Wild video shows a mounted police officer chasing down a robber in the streets of New York City.

The incident happened over the weekend.

Police said a man took a pair of sunglasses from a display in Times Square without paying.

Then the man allegedly swung a piece of broken glass at the vendor before taking off.

Footage from the officer's body camera shows him chasing the suspect down a street, staying hot on his trail. At one point, the officer and his horse weaved in and out of traffic along the street.

The suspect was ultimately arrested.

He's being charged with robbery, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon.

