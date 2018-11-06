POLITICS

Election Day 2018: Find your polling place, voting hours, sample ballot

Election Day 2018 is here, and California voters will be deciding on a number of competitive races and issues in this midterm. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Election Day 2018 is here, and California voters will be deciding on a number of competitive races and issues in this midterm election.

Take a look at the stories below to help inform your decision when it comes to candidates and measures. And after the polls close, we'll have a real-time look at the results.

Polls will be open statewide from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

