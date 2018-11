EMBED >More News Videos On the day before voters decide the fate of California's Proposition 6 proponents of the initiative are expected to hold a gas card giveaway.

Here is the full list and the results of each question:

An exclusive Eyewitness News/Survey USA poll looked at the fate of California's Proposition 6 and Proposition 8 Support for California's Proposition 6, known as the gas tax repeal, depends on how voters interpret the language on the ballot, the poll found.In the poll, 1,200 likely California voters were queried. The results show that overall, 48 percent support repealing the gas tax, 41 percent want the gas tax to stay in place and 11 percent are undecided.The survey found that the percentage numbers differed depending on how the question regarding Prop 6 was worded.One question on Prop 6 was posed as the following and resulted in the following results.52% Yes On 640% No On 68% Undecided On 6Another question on Prop 6 was posed as the following, and resulted in the following results.44% Yes On 641% No On 614% Undecided On 6The combined results were:48% Yes On 641% No On 611% Undecided On 6This is what is printed on California's sample ballot regarding Prop 6:The numbers for Proposition 8 , which limits the profits a dialysis clinic cane make, is even closer.The poll found that 46 percent of those polled say they'll vote "no" on Prop 8, 42 percent say they'll vote "yes" and 12 percent were undecided.The margin of error for both queries is 4.8 percentage points.For this poll, SurveyUSA interviewed 1,200 state of California adults Nov. 1, 2018 through Nov. 2, 2018. Of the adults, 1,055 are registered to vote. Of the registered voters, SurveyUSA identified 924 who have returned a ballot on the Governor's contest or who promise to do so before the 11/06/18 deadline; 806 who have returned a ballot on the U.S. Senate contest or who promise to do so before the 11/06/18 deadline (because there are 2 Democrats on the ballot for U.S. Senate and no Republicans, a number of Republican respondents told SurveyUSA they would not cast a ballot in this particular contest); and 913 who have already returned a ballot on the citizen initiatives or who promise to do so before the 11/06/18 deadline. Of the 913 ballot measure voters, 445 were randomly assigned to split-sample version A of the questionnaire (Question #3), 468 were randomly assigned to split-sample version B of the questionnaire (Question #4). This research was conducted online.38% John Cox (R)53% Gavin Newsom (D)9% Undecided36% Kevin De Leon (D)50% Dianne Feinstein (D)14% Undecided52% Yes On 640% No On 68% Undecided On 644% Yes On 641% No On 614% Undecided On 648% Yes On 641% No On 611% Undecided On 642% YES On Prop 846% NO On Prop 812% Undecided47% Approve40% Disapprove13% Not Sure37% Approve58% Disapprove6% Not Sure