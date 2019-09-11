Politics

LA City Attorney Mike Feuer wants to put stop to sale of flavored liquids used for vaping

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer wants to put a stop to the sale of flavored liquids that are used for vaping.

"Cereal flavors, candy flavors, fruit flavors....skittles and gummy bears. Who are they designed to appeal to?" Feuer asked.

An investigation into the first known death in Los Angeles County related to the use of e-cigarettes, is shining a light on the issue better known as vaping.

"We have a real crisis when it comes to our kids," Feuer said. A 2017-2018 statistic shows a 78% increase in the number of high school students who vape. One in every five students vapes, according to Feuer. "This is not an accident - there is marketing to kids," he said.

Feuer said "We should have learned something from tobacco. Our nation got addicted to tobacco especially targeting kids. The vaping companies have done of a good job of circumventing those rules to the detriment of public health and public safety and our economy and it's time to put a stop to the sale of those flavored liquids."

California considered stopping the sale of liquids "then the vaping interests got all over state legislators and watered down the legislation. Los Angeles should do it. The county is thinking of this for next week, the city should follow suit," Feuer commented.

United States health officials said they had identified 450 possible cases of serious breathing illnesses associated with e-cigarettes in 33 states. The count includes newly reported deaths in Indiana and Los Angeles County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countyhealthe cigarettesvaping
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Los Angeles County rent control ordinance approved
Simi Valley man accused of killing protected mountain lion
Clippers to make $100 million investment in Inglewood amid plans for new arena
Police apprehend man after bizarre chase in waves at Venice Beach
Man sought after rape in Cal State Fullerton parking structure
Target ups hiring by 4 percent to more than 130,000 for holidays
4.0-magnitude earthquake hits Wildomar area
Show More
Mother of Inglewood boy whose body was found in public pool speaks out
CA law bars suspensions for talking back to teachers
Multi-vehicle crash closes PCH for hours in Pacific Palisades
Riverside mailboxes picked up for repairs, not stolen, USPS says
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
More TOP STORIES News