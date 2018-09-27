BRETT KAVANAUGH

Lindsey Graham: Democrats' treatment of Brett Kavanaugh 'most despicable thing'

EMBED </>More Videos

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says the Democrats' treatment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is the "most despicable thing" he has seen in politics.

WASHINGTON --
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said the Democrats' treatment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is the "most despicable thing" he has seen in politics.

Graham said Thursday that Democrats sat on allegations against Kavanaugh and then sprung them on the nominee at the last minute in a desperate attempt to prevent his confirmation.

The South Carolina senator said Democrats want to "destroy" Kavanaugh's life and hold the seat open in the hope of winning the White House in 2020.

Graham said a vote against Kavanaugh would "legitimize the most despicable thing I have ever seen in politics." He also called the Democrats' tactics "the most unethical sham."

Graham supported Republicans' ultimately successful efforts to block action on President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nomination of Judge Merrick Garland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbrett kavanaughu.s. & worldsupreme courtu.s. supreme courtwashington d.c.christine blasey fordsenate
BRETT KAVANAUGH
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle', other yearbook references
Kavanuagh, Ford hearing underway - WATCH LIVE
Read Brett Kavanaugh's statement to Senate Judiciary Committee
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle', other yearbook references
Kavanuagh, Ford hearing underway - WATCH LIVE
Read Brett Kavanaugh's statement to Senate Judiciary Committee
More Politics
Top Stories
Kavanuagh, Ford hearing underway - WATCH LIVE
Body found amid search for missing NC 6-year-old Maddox Ritch
SEC files complaint against Tesla's Elon Musk
Man wanted for LA sex assault placed on FBI's 10 Most Wanted list
Pink's Hot Dogs LA intersection renamed 'Pink's Square'
VIDEO: Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
Long Beach football player killed in Jack in the Box shooting
Police investigating possible kidnapping in Riverside
Show More
CA attorney general charges 17 in statewide Apple robbery scheme
Lyft challenges LA residents to ditch cars, ride free for a month
'Girls ruin everything' - Vice principal's video causes uproar
IE sergeant shot in Las Vegas massacre reflects on horrific night
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
More News