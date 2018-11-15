POLITICS

LA Councilman Huizar stripped of committee posts amid FBI investigation

Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar is seen in an undated file photo. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar, who is the subject of an FBI investigation, has been stripped of his City Council committee assignments, officials said.

City Council President Herb Wesson sent a letter to the City Clerk's Office removing Huizar from the posts.

"We're optimistic Angelenos will be best served by these changes as the Los Angeles City Council continues the people's work without interruption," said Vanessa Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for Wesson.

The move comes after federal agents served a search warrant at Huizar's home in Boyle Heights last week. Agents were also seen removing documents from his City Hall office.

The exact nature of the federal investigation is unclear. But a special city committee is investigating accusations against Huizar involving harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

In 2013, Huizar's former deputy chief of staff, Francine Godoy, sued the councilman over similar complaints. At that time, the Special Committee on Investigative Oversight found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Huizar has served on the City Council since 2005 but is prevented from running again due to term limits when his current term expires in 2020.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicslos angeles city councilFBIinvestigationLos AngelesBoyle Heights
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Central American migrants seeking asylum reach US border
Many SoCal election races still too close to call
CNN sues Trump, demanding Acosta's return to the White House
Election 2018: Late midterm race results
More Politics
Top Stories
Sgt. Helus, hero who confronted Borderline gunman, to be laid to rest
Briggs Fire: Santa Paula brush fire burns 75-100 acres
Roy Clark, country guitar virtuoso, 'Hee Haw' star, has died
Woolsey Fire containment increases to 57 percent
GoFundMe story about helpful homeless man was hoax, prosecutor says
Central American migrants seeking asylum reach US border
Firefighter battling Woolsey Fire struck by vehicle in Ventura
Overturned tanker prompts closure of SB 710 Fwy in East LA
Show More
'I will always see him as my hero': Cody Coffman honored at funeral
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Community meeting held in Thousand Oaks for Woolsey Fire evacuees
Camp Fire death toll climbs to 56 in Butte County
Newbury Park pharmacy delivers medications to fire evacuees
More News