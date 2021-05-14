WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom unveils CA recovery plan, budget proposal to lawmakers

We will be streaming the Governor's address at 10:30 am. Check back here for updates.
The Governor has spent the last week touring the state and highlighting elements of his recovery package.
On Thursday, he proposed using a portion of the state's federal coronavirus aid to help small business owners.
Newsom also announced rebates for taxpayers and a $12 billion plan to tackle the homelessness crisis in California.
Another $14.5 billion is proposed to go California toward schools, including a plan for universal pre-Kindergarten. He also wants to spend billions of dollars on drought response and water infrastructure. Earlier this week, he declared drought emergencies in 39 more counties across the state.
RELATED: Where is my Golden State Stimulus check? Find out if you're eligible here
Newsom has said this plan will help the state "roar back" after more than a year through a pandemic. Much of the country is seeing hopeful signs for normalcy after the Centers for Disease Control announced new masking guidelines for fully vaccinated people on Thursday.
The Governor's Office said California health officials were still reviewing the CDC's new recommendations saying, "With over 33 million vaccines administered and one of the lowest case rates in the country, California continues to encourage all eligible Californians to get vaccinated as the state looks to fully reopen on June 15."
RELATED: EXPLAINER: What fully vaccinated people can, cannot do according to CDC's new mask guidelines
Meanwhile, the race among Republican candidates looking to challenge Newsom in a recall election continued to heat up this week, with several candidates taking their campaigns across the state.
Gov. Newsom didn't provide a clear answer when asked if the recovery package was part of his campaign strategy.