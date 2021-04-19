Garcetti proposes funds for low-income families, businesses recovering from pandemic

Offering "comeback checks" of $5,000 to 5,000 businesses to help them pay off debts, buy equipment and take other steps to recover from the financial hit of being fully or partially closed during the pandemic.

Making outdoor dining permanent in many neighborhoods.

Cutting red tape for restaurants,including speeding up the process to obtain alcohol permits, cutting fees and suspending some valet and off-site parking requirements.

Paying DACA fees for 505 Dreamers in Los Angeles community colleges.

Installing WiFi access points in 300 underserved neighborhoods.

Declaring a moratorium on new oil and gas drilling in Los Angeles.

Banning citywide styrofoam and single-use foodware.

Establishing a memorial to an 1871 hate incident that resulted in the massacre of 19 Chinese Angelenos.

Putting up memorials to COVID victims around the city.

Spending $950 million to address homelessness.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mayor Eric Garcetti proposed a series of new programs to help Angelenos struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic while also seeking to address racial injustices of the past as he delivered his annual State of the City address on Monday.Garcetti is proposing a guaranteed basic income pilot project that would pay $1,000 a month to 2,000 Los Angeles households living in poverty."We're betting that one small but steady investment for Angeleno households will pay large dividends for health and stability across our city and light a fire across our nation," Garcetti said.He is also proposing the city begin studying the issue of slavery reparations for Black Angelenos.The city would also launch a $12 million L.A. REPAIR - Reforms for Equity and Public Acknowledgement of Institutional Racism - program to address racial injustices of the past by investing "to support job creation and provide organizational backing for community intervention, racial healing, justice and reconciliation.The mayor's speech represented a preview of the proposed 2021-22 budget he is sending to the City Council on Tuesday.Similar to last year, when the speech took place just weeks into the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, the speech was an understated event compared to the usual pomp and circumstance that surrounds the State of the City address.Among other highlights: