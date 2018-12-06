GEORGE H.W. BUSH

GEORGE HW BUSH FUNERAL PHOTOS: Children, grandchildren say goodbye in Houston service

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Members of the Oak Ridge Boys arrive for a funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Houston. (David J. Phillip, Pool/AP Photo)</span></div>
The day after the nation and the world said goodbye to George H.W. Bush during a state funeral in Washington D.C., his children and grandchildren are attending a more intimate service in Houston before he is laid to rest.

RELATED: Most memorable moments from George HW Bush's state funeral

Bush's grandchildren are heavily involved in the service. One of the eulogies will be given by grandson George P. Bush. Six of his granddaughters will be reading.
See photos from the second service in the gallery above.
FULL COVERAGE: George HW Bush funeral, legacy
