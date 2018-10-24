NEW YORK (KABC) --Suspicious packages addressed to the homes of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were intercepted by Secret Service, authorities said on Wednesday.
A suspicious device has also led to the evacuation of the Time Warner Center, home of CNN, in New York City.
A package addressed to Clinton's home in Westchester County, New York, was discovered late Tuesday night, authorities said. New Castle police and the FBI are investigating.
Another suspicious package was addressed to Obama's residence, but it was intercepted by Secret Service in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, officials said.
The Secret Service said both packages were identified as "potential explosive devices" during routine mail screening.
FULL STATEMENT:
The U.S. Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees.
Late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to the residence of Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC.
The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.
The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.
Earlier this week, an explosive device was found in the mailbox of philanthropist and billionaire George Soros, who also lives in Westchester County.
The preliminary belief is that the devices found at the Soros, Clinton and Obama locations appear to be of a similar pipe-bomb style construction and contained explosive material, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Investigators are working to determine if the three devices are connected.
The White House condemned the attempted attacks. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement: "These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law." She adds: "The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards."
The Associated Press and WABC-TV contributed to this report.