1 person, 2 pets killed in garage fire in La Habra

LA HABRA, Calif. (CNS) -- One person and two pets were killed Saturday in a garage fire at a single-story home in La Habra, authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:38 a.m. to the 1300 block of Farrington Drive, a few blocks north of Whittier Boulevard, and had the fire out at 11:10 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.

A primary search of the garage discovered one person dead at the scene, the department said.

No further information about the victim was available.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, and the La Habra Police Department was investigating the person's death.

Two animals were found dead in the fire and one was taken to an animal hospital, fire officials said.

