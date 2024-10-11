WATCH LIVE

1 person injured, hospitalized after sheriff's deputy-involved shooting in Castaic

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Friday, October 11, 2024 8:35PM
One person was injured and hospitalized after a confrontation with a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy in Castaic, officials say.

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was injured and hospitalized after a confrontation with a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy in Castaic, officials say.

The deputy discharged his or her service weapon during the incident but it wasn't immediately clear if the individual was struck by gunfire or injured in another manner.

The incident happened just after noon Friday in the area of the 28000 block of Sloan Canyon Road, less than a mile west of the 5 Freeway.

The unidentified person was "down" and in unknown condition after being shot. No other individuals were being sought. The department referred to the person as a "suspect" but it wasn't immediately clear what crime is alleged.

No deputies were injured.

