13 Souls Memorial Run in Simi Valley honors servicemembers killed in 2021 Kabul airport attack

The third annual 13 Souls Memorial Run/Walk/Ride was held in Simi Valley, honoring the servicemembers who were killed in a 2021 suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan.

The third annual 13 Souls Memorial Run/Walk/Ride was held in Simi Valley, honoring the servicemembers who were killed in a 2021 suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan.

The third annual 13 Souls Memorial Run/Walk/Ride was held in Simi Valley, honoring the servicemembers who were killed in a 2021 suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan.

The third annual 13 Souls Memorial Run/Walk/Ride was held in Simi Valley, honoring the servicemembers who were killed in a 2021 suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- The third annual 13 Souls Memorial Run/Walk/Ride was held Saturday in Simi Valley, honoring the servicemembers who were killed in an attack by suicide bombers three years ago in Afghanistan.

The blast at Abbey Gate outside the Kabul airport on Aug. 26, 2021, killed 11 U.S. Marines, a sailor and a soldier, who were screening the thousands of Afghans frantically trying to get onto one of the crowded flights leaving the country after the Taliban takeover. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Among the fallen was Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco.

Nikoui "loved being a Marine, he loved his job as a Marine," his mother, Shana Chappell, told ABC7. "He was always putting people before himself, even before he became a Marine, so I knew once he became one he was going to be a really good one."

The event began early Saturday morning with a memorial ceremony that included a flyover by three aircraft.

"They gave so much you know not just the people that died, but those families gave up a child," said organizer Jeff Von Molt. "So we're here to honor and respect them -- that's the most important part.

Funds raised by the event will to toward the scholarship and memorial funds established by some of the families of the 13 fallen servicemembers.

"I'm here to support the 13 Souls run and support the 13 who lost their lives," participant David Mayorquin said. "And if running could help that, I'm glad to be here."