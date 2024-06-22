2 killed, others injured when violent crash leaves 2 cars overturned near LAX, authorities say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed and two others injured early Saturday in a crash that left two vehicles overturned near Los Angeles International Airport, the California Highway Patrol said.

The violent collision occurred shortly before 3 a.m. at the Nash Street offramp of the westbound 105 Freeway.

One of the cars apparently fell from the offramp and landed on another car in the parking of the airport's FedEx parking lot.

The identities of the deceased were not immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.