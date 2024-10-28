2 men fatally shot at house party in Hawthorne; suspect remains outstanding

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were shot and killed early Sunday at a house party in Hawthorne.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of West El Segundo Boulevard.

Police say a party was happening at the home when a man apparently entered the backyard and opened fire, striking two men.

The two victims were declared dead at the scene.

No description of the suspect was available. The victims' names have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous information can be provided via Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477),

