LA Pride Parade, Block Party set to take over streets of Hollywood on Sunday

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The LA Pride Parade and Block Party will take over the streets of Hollywood Sunday, continuing a two-day celebration of Pride Month.

The parade and festival traditionally attract more than 100,000 people to not only watch the procession but to also partake in food, drink, entertainment and live performances throughout the day.

The parade will step off at 11 a.m. at Highland Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, then head north on Highland, east on Hollywood Boulevard, south on Cahuenga Boulevard and back to Sunset.

"Star Trek" actor/activist George Takei will serve as the Icon Grand Marshal.

"As someone who has witnessed the struggles and triumphs of our community over the years, I am filled with gratitude for the progress we have made and inspired to continue the fight for full acceptance and equality for all," Takei said in a statement.

Professional wrestler Cassandro, El Exotico will be the Legacy Grand Marshal, while Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley -- the agency's first openly gay chief -- will be the Community Grand Marshal.

"These individuals epitomize this year's theme of Power in Pride,' not just through their own achievements, but through their unwavering commitment to advancing LGBTQ+ rights and visibility," Gerald Garth, board president of event sponsor Christopher Street West, said in a statement. "As this year's grand marshals, they embody the essence of empowerment, showing us that our differences are not obstacles but sources of strength. Together, they inspire us to embrace our identities, break barriers."

Crowley said she was "overjoyed" to have the title of community grand marshal.

"This recognition is not just a reflection of my own efforts, but a testament to the hard work and dedication of all those who have fought for LGBTQ rights and equality."

The parade will be hosted by "Good Morning America" weekend co-anchor Gio Benitez and ABC7 anchor Ellen Leyva. ABC7 will broadcast the parade live.

Los Angeles kicked off a weekend-long celebration of Pride Month Saturday with a party at Los Angeles State Historic Park that included a series of musical performances, capped by headliner Ricky Martin.

The LA Pride Block Party will follow the parade beginning at noon and continuing until 8 p.m. on Hollywood Boulevard between Vine and Gower streets. The free event will include vendor and information booths, a beer garden, food trucks and live entertainment.

LA Pride festivities began on Saturday with Pride in the Park at Los Angeles State Historic Park. The daylong event was highlighted by a concert headlined by iconic superstar Ricky Martin.

City News Service contributed to this report.