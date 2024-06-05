ABC7 broadcasts the 54th L.A. Pride Parade

LA Pride Board President Gerald Garth joined Eyewitness News on Wednesday to discuss this year's grand marshals, the theme and more.

The 54th annual L.A. Pride Parade will roll through its original historic location in the heart of Hollywood this Sunday, June 9.

The parade route begins at Sunset Blvd. and Highland Ave. heading north, then east onto Hollywood Blvd., then south onto Cahuenga Blvd., ending at Sunset Blvd. and Cahuenga Blvd.

This year's festivities also mark the largest gathering of participants that will be walking in the parade.

The route is approximately one mile long, consisting of revelers from SoCal's top LGBTQ+ nonprofits, employee resource groups, city agencies, local, regional, and national businesses, clubs, bands, floats, and more than a few surprises.

This year's LA Pride Parade Grand Marshals include actor and activist George Takei as the Icon Grand Marshal, an individual who needs no introduction and achieved major milestones within his career and industry.

Professional wrestler Cassandro El Exótico is the Legacy Grand Marshal, as an individual that has made an everlasting impact on his industry and community.

The Los Angeles Fire Department's Kristin Crowley is the Community Grand Marshal, which celebrates a group or individual who has had a powerful influence through their work and dedication to and for the LGBTQ community.

Hosted by "Good Morning America" Saturday and Sunday co-anchor and ABC News transportation correspondent Gio Benitez and "ABC7 Eyewitness News" anchor Ellen Leyva, the 54th Annual LA Pride Parade will broadcast live on Sunday, June 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PDT on ABC7 and wherever you stream ABC7 Los Angeles, ABC News Live and Hulu.

The live broadcast will include comprehensive coverage from "ABC7 Eyewitness News" reporters David González, Sophie Flay, and "+Life" host Karl Schmid, who will be reporting directly from the parade route.

ABC7 won an L.A.-area Emmy for our coverage of the 2022 LA Pride Parade, and we've been nominated for another Emmy for the 2023 parade.

Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.