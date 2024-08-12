4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Highland Park area, USGS says

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck Los Angeles County Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck around 12:20 p.m. at a depth of nearly six miles. The epicenter was located in Highland Park.

It originally registered as a 4.7 magnitude earthquake, but was shortly downgraded.

Shaking was felt across the region, from downtown L.A. to Inglewood and as far as Glendora and Hemet.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

