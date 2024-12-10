5-year-old girl mauled, killed by pet dogs in backyard of Covina area home

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 5-year-old girl was fatally mauled by two pet dogs in the backyard of her family's Covina-area home, authorities said.

The attack occurred around noon Sunday in the 2500 block of Palomino Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The girl was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"The child had been around the dogs her entire life," sheriff's Lt. Steven De Jong said.

The attacking dogs were a 10-year-old Rottweiler and a 6-year-old Rottweiler-Weimaraner mix, authorities said. All four of the dogs who lived at the home were taken into custody by L.A. County Animal Control officers.

Detectives were investigating the child's death as "a very unfortunate, tragic accident," De Jong said.