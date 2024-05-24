Authorities investigating link between 7-Eleven robberies in Long Beach, Bellflower

7-Eleven stores in Long Beach and Bellflower were robbed overnight and police believe the same 4-man crew may be responsible.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating two possibly connected robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Long Beach and Bellflower.

Both robberies happened Friday, just after midnight.

They sound similar, and police say they could be related. Both incidents involved four suspects.

No one was hurt.

It's not clear if these robberies are also tied to several other convenience store robberies in the same area earlier this week.

Several suspects were arrested in those incidents, but others got away.