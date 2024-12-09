7 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Northridge mall

The seven patients were rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Seven people were rushed to the hospital Monday morning following a four-vehicle crash in Northridge that left one car overturned in the middle of the street.

The collision was reported just before 12 p.m. on Dearborn Street near Northridge Fashion Center.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, nine people were involved, seven of whom were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The remaining two declined medical transport, LAFD said.

AIR7 was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured a woman and a child on a gurney being loaded into an ambulance. They did not appear to be seriously injured. One vehicle overturned while another crashed into a tree.

It's unclear what caused the crash. Dearborn Street remains closed as the investigation continues.