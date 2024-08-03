WATCH LIVE

7-vehicle crash on 10 Freeway in South LA shuts down eastbound lanes for hours

Saturday, August 3, 2024 8:52PM
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A violent crash involving seven vehicles early Saturday morning forced the hourslong closure of the eastbound 10 Freeway in South Los Angeles.

The collision was reported at 3:12 a.m. near the Crenshaw Boulevard onramp, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

The pileup began when a blue Dodge Challenger and a gray Infiniti collided, the CHP said. Two of the seven vehicles involved in the crash overturned.

Whether anyone was seriously injured was unclear. News video appeared to show firefighter-paramedics transporting at least one person from the scene.

After vehicles were towed away, all lanes were reopened to traffic by 6 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

