Thousands participate in 40th annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles in West Hollywood

The annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles is celebrating 40 years after having raised nearly $100 million.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Thousands of Angelenos took to the streets of West Hollywood on Sunday in solidarity and support of the annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles.

The event began 40 years ago as a protest of the government's lack of action in addressing the AIDS and HIV epidemic and has since raised nearly $100 million. This year's event alone raised well over $1 million.

"Overall, we've made 40 years of really substantial progress, particularly on the medical side of things. But there is still more work to be done, both in getting people access to these tools, now that we have them actually available," said Craig Bowers, chief marketing officer at APLA Health.

Since 1985, the event has shed a light on a virus that affects over 1.2 million people in the U.S. and nearly 58,000 in L.A. County.

This year's theme "We're not walking back" serves as an urgent call to action to end the epidemic that has caused 42.3 million deaths globally since 1982, according to the World Health Organization.

That's more than California's current population of 39.5 million people.

"It was an easy (theme) to adopt this year. I mean we've seen so many things politically, and other things were backsliding in so many challenges in issues that we thought we had put beside us. So it was really important to grab something that got people's attention," said Craig Miller, AIDS Walk founder and team leader.

According to APLA Health, AIDS Walk LA is the world's first walk to fight AIDS and HIV. This year's event featured some iconic figures at the scene.

"I show up and walk to end the stigma around HIV and AIDS," said Ms. America Prays, who was crowned Miss Gay City of Angels America 2024. "It's time the idea that HIV is a death sentence needs to be flushed down the toilet."

The money raised helps sustain APLA Health services, benefiting more than 19,000 people in L.A. County.

To find more information on resources or make a donation, visit aidswalk.la.