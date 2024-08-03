Evacuations issued for brush fire in Murrieta

MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuation orders have been issued Friday afternoon for a brush fire in Murrieta.

The Alamos Fire was reported at 3:22 p.m. on the north side of Los Alamos Hills Sports Park, near the intersection of Los Alamos Road and Ruth Ellen Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

As of 5 p.m., the blaze has charred about 72 acres.

City officials announced an evacuation order was issued for the following area: north of Via Mira Mosa, south of Keller Road, east of 215 Highway, Whitewood Drive and west of Winchester Road and Briggs Road.

A detailed map of the evacuation area can be found here.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

City News Service contributed to this report.