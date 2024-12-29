Azusa community rallies to help family of cheerleader found stabbed to death days before Christmas

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- A week after a 17-year-old Azusa cheerleader was found stabbed to death at her ex-boyfriend's home, community members rallied together Saturday to help the teen's family cope with the unimaginable loss.

A special fundraiser was held to raise money for Angelina Camillia Gonzales' funeral. Community members sold tacos, baked goods and even organized a car wash, all to show their support for the Gonzales family.

"To see all the people here, it's beautiful and heartwarming, to see everyone together in one place," said the victim's brother Ruben Torres. "I can't be more grateful and thankful. It's astonishing the amount of people here."

Azusa Mayor Robert Gonzales also stopped by.

"This is a community that has always been together and supported one another, and this is a perfect example of a family that is going through a difficult time, coming here to support," he said.

What happened to Angelina Gonzales?

Gonzales was a senior at Azusa High School. She was a cheerleader, a wrestler and an artist.

On Dec. 20, officers responded to the 300 block of North Soldano Avenue at around 10 p.m. That's where police found Gonzales suffering from stab wounds.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the Azusa Police Department.

Daniel Rodriguez, 18, has since been charged with murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

Saturday's fundraiser, however, focused on celebrating Gonzales' life.

"I want Angelina's legacy to live on," said the victim's stepfather, Roberto Caraballo. "I want people to remember her for who she was, and not what happened. All of this is the beginning. I'm never going to forget her. We're going to make sure she gets remembered."

Christina Castaneda, the head cheerleading coach at Azusa High, spoke highly of Gonzales, describing her as a role model.

"She made it possible for all the girls to know you can do all these things, she won awards for her art, cheering, wrestling, she could do it all," she said.

Gonzales was a well-liked student, and her death came just weeks before her 18th birthday.

"Her smile on campus, I think that's something when we come back, that's something our staff is going to miss," said Gabriel Fernandez, the principal at Azusa High. "I've been talking to teachers like over the last couple of days. We feel like we've like we've lost somebody really, really important to our community."

The community responded in a kind and overwhelming show of support Gonzales' grieving family won't soon forget.

"If Angelina was here, and she saw all this, she would be so wowed," said Torres.

The teen's family has also set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral.