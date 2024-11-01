The best moments from the World Series rally at Dodger Stadium

Here are some of the best moments from the Dodgers' World Series celebration.

Sea of blue takes over Los Angeles for Dodgers' World Series parade Here are some of the best moments from the Dodgers' World Series celebration.

Sea of blue takes over Los Angeles for Dodgers' World Series parade Here are some of the best moments from the Dodgers' World Series celebration.

Sea of blue takes over Los Angeles for Dodgers' World Series parade Here are some of the best moments from the Dodgers' World Series celebration.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles had to wait 36 years, but Dodger fans finally got the parade everyone wanted.

I was in the stands at Dodger Stadium as Dave Roberts, Kiké, Freddie, Shohei and the rest of the Dodgers celebrated their World Series title in front of fans. Here were some of the best moments.

Tribute to Fernando Valenzuela

Prior to the players arriving at the stadium, actor Edward James Olmos led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to Fernando Valenzuela. The parade was held on what would have been the Dodgers icon's 64th birthday.

Ice Cube

Rapper Ice Cube started the party with a performance of "It Was a Good Day." Manager Dave Roberts even got in on the fun.

Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw only made a couple of starts during the regular season, but fans understood how much he's meant to the organization by giving him perhaps got the loudest ovation.

"I didn't have anything to do with this championship, but this is the best feeling in the world," Kershaw said.

He then hoisted the trophy in triumph.

Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernández has only spent one season in Dodger blue, but he has quickly become a fan favorite. The outfielder was clearly emotional as he addressed fans and held back tears. Fans immediately started showing him love and began chanting his name.

"Thank you making me a world champion!" he said to close out his speech.

Shohei Ohtani

A rare of moment - Shohei Ohtani spoke English as he addressed fans. Ohtani usually only speaks Japanese in public, but it was a special moment as he took time to speak from the heart in English. Fellow Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto also thanked Dodger fans in English.

Kiké Hernández

Fan favorite Kiké Hernández was the life of the party during the rally. He got it started when he asked the crowd "Are we live?" - a reference to his interview with Ken Rosenthal when he cursed on live TV after the Dodgers eliminated the Padres.

"Who else has more championships than us in the 2020s? Absolutely nobody," the utilityman said as the crowd erupted.