Best Valentine's Day gifts for everyone in your life

It's never too early to start preparing for Valentine's Day. Whether you're making a gift basket or looking for that one item to take your gift to the next level, we've rounded up the Valentine's Day gifts for your special someone - with something for every type of person.

The Best Valentine's Day gifts for 2025

Amazon Lego Icons Bouquet of Roses $57.91 Shop Now

Gift a flower arrangement that will last forever with the Lego Icons Bouquet of Roses. This Lego Icons set includes four sprigs of baby's breath and twelve roses with stems long enough for a vase display. With zero maintenance, this bouquet is perfect for those who want flowers that last.

Pandora Pandora Sparkling Red Heart Ring $63 Shop Now

Say "I love you" with this Pandora sparkling red heart ring. This ring is sterling silver with a heart-shaped red cubic zirconia and inscribed with the message "you & me". With this ring, your gift recipient will think of you always.

Amazon Squishmallows 10" Caparinne The Bigfoot Valentine's Day Plush $19.99 Shop Now

If your special someone loves stuffed toys, this 10-inch Squishmallow is perfect for them. I have a few Squishmallows myself and they're the softest plush toys I've ever had. They're great for people of all ages.

Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Wine Soaps $30 Shop Now

Give your special someone these four vegan soaps inspired by red and white wine. With these soaps, your partner can enjoy a relaxing bubble bath on Valentine's Day while enjoying a tall glass of wine that these soaps were inspired by.

Amazon Little Love Letters Vitamin Me: Cutest Gift for Him or Her $15.99 Shop Now

If you're looking for a unique gift this Valentine's Day, Little Love Letter's Vitamin Me is a great option. This bottle has 60 capsules with prewritten puns, love notes and words of affection inside - it's the gift that keeps on giving and is definitely a keepsake.

Amazon Greingways 500 PCS Heart Stickers $9.99 Shop Now

Wrapping a gift? These heart stickers will be great to stay on theme for the approaching holiday. Whether you're gifting to a child or the special person in your life, these popular candy lookalikes will show your attention to small details.

37% off Amazon Aiseavril Cadeau Anniversary Food Decision Dice $9.99

$15.99 Shop Now

If you have an indecisive partner, this food dice is the perfect gift. With over 400 purchases in the last month, this dice is well-reviewed, and purchasers love it. Gift this to your special someone and use it when neither of you knows what to eat.

37% off Amazon Romantic Couples Gift - Fun & Adventurous Date Night Box $16.95

$26.95 Shop Now

This date night box will take out the guesswork while planning a date. The game will tell you everything with a single scratch-off; if you need to hire a babysitter, what time of the day the date would take place and whether you should dress up or down. This game is a great way to find fun, unique ways to spend time with your partner.

20% off Amazon Luna Bean Hand Casting Kit $39.99

$49.99 Shop Now

Give a gift that you can use with the one you love with this hand-casting kit. Making a cast would be a great way to remember this Valentine's Day and once it's dry, you can place this anywhere.

15% off Amazon I Choose You (Every Day & Always) $9.25

$10.95 Shop Now

Show your partner how much you love them this Valentine's Day with this customer favorite by Yumi Sakugawa. This adorable cartoon book will show just how much you appreciate your partner and why you chose them this Valentine's Day.

20% off Amazon Apple Watch SE $199

$249 Shop now at Amazon

This Apple Watch can track your loved one's sleep, fitness goals and heart rate. It comes with crash and fall detection if you're worried about safety. It's also swim proof so it can be worn on the beach or at the pool this summer.

Amazon Highball & Chaser Cocktail Shaker Set $46.99 Shop now at Amazon

If your giftee enjoys mixing their own cocktails (or wants to learn how) buy this cocktail chaser set. It has all the essentials, including a bar spoon, muddler, strainer, cocktail shaker, bar knife and more. Plus, they'll get a sleek bamboo stand to showcase their new set and an e-book containing 30 cocktail recipes.

35% off Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand $109.85

$169 Shop now

This red light therapy wand can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles, according to the brand. It can also help your giftee achieve glowing skin and help lift and sculpt their jawline - it also makes a great gift to give to yourself.

30% off Amazon Victorinox Spectra 3.0 $402.49

$575 Shop now

For the traveler in your life, get them this Victorinox luggage. With spiner wheels, a durable hardshell build, and an expandable interior, this is the suitcase they need. Shop it now on sale.

