Big rig carrying hydrogen tanks catches on fire in Commerce

A big rig towing two tankers with 130,000 cubic feet of compressed hydrogen caught fire in Commerce Tuesday, prompting several buildings to evacuate, fire officials said.

A big rig towing two tankers with 130,000 cubic feet of compressed hydrogen caught fire in Commerce Tuesday, prompting several buildings to evacuate, fire officials said.

A big rig towing two tankers with 130,000 cubic feet of compressed hydrogen caught fire in Commerce Tuesday, prompting several buildings to evacuate, fire officials said.

A big rig towing two tankers with 130,000 cubic feet of compressed hydrogen caught fire in Commerce Tuesday, prompting several buildings to evacuate, fire officials said.

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A big rig carrying two tankers towing 130,000 cubic feet of compressed hydrogen caught fire in the Commerce area on Tuesday, threatening nearby buildings and prompting evacuations, officials say.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the incident at 12:19 p.m. on south Garfield Avenue behind a warehouse.

LACOFD said the product was leaking into the flames.

Several large commercial buildings were evacuated as a result.

It is unclear what caused the fire, but the driver reported hearing a noise and then seeing the fire, according to LACOFD.

Video from the scene shows the back of the big rig with flames, sending plumes of black smoke into the air.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as they become available.