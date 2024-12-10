Bodycam video shows deputies shooting machete-wielding man inside a Newbury Park bakery

The Ventura County Sheriff has released body camera video of a deputy shooting a machete wielding suspect inside a bakery in Newbury Park.

The Ventura County Sheriff has released body camera video of a deputy shooting a machete wielding suspect inside a bakery in Newbury Park.

The Ventura County Sheriff has released body camera video of a deputy shooting a machete wielding suspect inside a bakery in Newbury Park.

The Ventura County Sheriff has released body camera video of a deputy shooting a machete wielding suspect inside a bakery in Newbury Park.

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- The Ventura County Sheriff has released body camera video of a deputy shooting a machete wielding suspect inside a bakery in Newbury Park.

Video shows the male suspect, identified as 50-year-old Joseph Emans, running towards employees inside a bakery with a machete in hand. That is when the deputy involved shooting occurred. Emans is then seen throwing the machete at the deputy.

It happened Thursday just before 6:30 a.m. near the Ventu Park Shopping Center. Emans survived his injuries after leaving a trail of destruction and damage.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Thousand Oaks officers responded to the scene after several 911 calls were made about a possible domestic dispute involving a vehicle fire and a man with a large knife.

"Prior to the arrival of deputies, the suspect had been involved in a domestic disturbance at Palm Garden Hotel," said Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff. "He used the machete to break a window and intentionally lit his vehicle on fire."

Investigators said Emansthen attacked a man at a nearby gas station with the large machete. His ramage continued at a Ralph's parking lot, where he vandalized a truck before walking into the grocery store.

When Emans left the store, he was confronted by deputies, initiating a foot pursuit. One deputy deployed his taser, but that did not work.

The deputy involved shooting remains under investigation.

The full video released by the Ventura County Sheriff can be viewed here on YouTube.