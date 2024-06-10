After vandalism arrest, Ryan Garcia compares himself to Britney Spears, Donald Trump

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Boxer Ryan Garcia is speaking out on social media following his arrest for felony vandalism at a Beverly Hills hotel.

In a series of posts to X on Saturday and Sunday, Garcia compared himself to Britney Spears and Donald Trump and spoke about medical issues as well as his religious beliefs.

Police say the boxer caused about $15,000 in damage to the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Saturday.

After being booked, the fighter complained of a medical issue and was taken to Cedars Sinai Medical Center.

He's now out on bail.

"I feel like I'm Ryan Spears Aka Britney Spears," he wrote in one post.

An attorney representing Garcia issued a statement that the boxer is going through some mental health and family struggles.

"This comes at an extraordinarily challenging time for Ryan, as he has been grappling with devastating news regarding his mother's health," said attorney Darin T. Chavez with Tricarico Chavez LLP.

"First and foremost, we urge everyone to respect Ryan's privacy during this difficult period. Ryan has been open about his struggles with mental health over the years and at this time he is dealing with an immense emotional burden. The support and understanding from fans and the public are crucial as he navigates these personal challenges. We are working diligently to provide Ryan with the resources he needs. Our team is committed to ensuring that he receives the appropriate help and care to address both his immediate and long-term well-being. We ask for continued support and compassion as Ryan focuses on his family and his health at this time."

Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) faces suspension from the New York Athletic Commission after he tested positive for the banned substance ostarine in the lead-up to his majority decision victory over Devin Haney in April in a major upset.

Garcia floored Haney three times but was ineligible to win the WBC junior welterweight title after he was 3.2 pounds overweight.

A decision is forthcoming from the commission, and his victory could be overturned.