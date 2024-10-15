Burn victim in stable condition after blast caught on video at Long Beach home; GoFundMe raises $54K

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man has now been listed in stable condition and continues to recover after being injured last week in a massive explosion at a home in Long Beach.

An accessory dwelling unit, also known as an ADU, exploded at a residential property in Long Beach on the morning of Oct. 7.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. at a property at West 28th Street and Gale Avenue, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

"I wanted to share an update on my husband, Manny's condition," said Sunday in a statement on GoFundMe.com. "I'm relieved to report that he is stable in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and on the road to recovery following his surgery. Your support has meant so much to us during this challenging time, and we truly appreciate all your thoughts and prayers."

The online fundraiser had taken in more than $54,000 as of Tuesday morning.

Officials said the explosion originated from the ADU, which is located on the property behind the main house.

WATCH: New video shows moment Long Beach home property explodes

Following the explosion, there were multiple small fires at the scene, but firefighters doused those quickly, Jake Heflin, a Long Beach Fire Department spokesperson, said last week.

Yulissa Gutierrez, who lives about four houses away from the scene, said the explosion felt like an earthquake.

"We just heard like a loud explosion, a very loud sound. Felt kind of like an earthquake, except we peeked outside the window and we saw a lot of things coming from the air onto the floor. It was like pieces of the house," Gutierrez described.

The injured man was taken to a local trauma center with severe burn injuries.

The cause of the blast remained under investigation.