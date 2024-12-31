California Lottery raises more than $2 billion for public schools after record sales

The California State Lottery says the state's public schools also come out winners, especially with a record $9.27 billion in sales during fiscal year 2023-24.

The California State Lottery says the state's public schools also come out winners, especially with a record $9.27 billion in sales during fiscal year 2023-24.

The California State Lottery says the state's public schools also come out winners, especially with a record $9.27 billion in sales during fiscal year 2023-24.

The California State Lottery says the state's public schools also come out winners, especially with a record $9.27 billion in sales during fiscal year 2023-24.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Californians spend billions of dollars on lottery tickets and scratchers every year, hoping luck is on their side, and a few literally win the lottery.

This weekend, someone in Northern California bought the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket. A prize of more than $1.22 billion -- the largest won in the Golden State.

In September, a Walmart employee in Los Angeles County was called in to work on her day off. She bought a $10 scratcher after her shift and won $1 million.

READ MORE | SoCal Walmart employee called into work on her day off - drives away a millionaire

The California State Lottery says the state's public schools also come out winners, especially with a record $9.27 billion in sales during fiscal year 2023-24.

"For fiscal year 2023-2024, we raised over $2 billion for public schools," said Carolyn Becker, a spokesperson for CA Lottery. The vast majority goes to K-12 schools, then community colleges, the California State University System, University of California, and other educational entities.

This year, the agency released several videos featuring how schools are using those funds.

The California Department of Education estimates the lottery provides about 1% of total K-12 funding. Becker explains the funds are considered supplemental.

"But our dollars add enhancements to their programs," said Becker. "They can be used for a lot of different things, maybe some science equipment in the lab, boosting a quality teacher's salary, things like that."

The California Lottery is nearing its 40th anniversary next year. It says more than 95% of its sales revenue goes to prize payments, retailer commissions, bonuses, and public education.