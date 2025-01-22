Another brush fire erupts in San Diego County that could grow to 100 acres, officials say

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- Another brush fire erupted Wednesday morning in San Diego County, prompting evacuation orders.

The so-called Center Fire was reported at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday in the San Bernardo community near Bernardo Center Drive and Camino del Norte and had the potential to burn up to 100 acres, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, one person suffered burn injuries.

An evacuation order was issued for an area just west of Interstate 15, with areas to the west of that under an evacuation warning. Evacuees were taken to a parking lot at 12080 Carmel Mountain Road in the Carmel Mountain Ranch neighborhood, according to the SDFD.

The San Diego Police Department was assisting the SDFD. The city of Poway also provided assistance.

The following roads were closed to the public:

Interstate 15 at Camino Del Norte

Bernardo Center and Camino Del Norte

Paseo Montanoso at Avenida De Los Lobos and Camino Del Norte.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.