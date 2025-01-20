Trump to visit Los Angeles on Friday to survey wildfire damage

During a rally in Washington on Sunday, Trump said he's praying for the survivors of the wildfires and will help rebuild the city "more beautiful" than ever before.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- President-elect Donald Trump will travel to Los Angeles on Friday to survey the damage from the Palisades and Eaton fires.

He also mentioned plans to help North Carolina hurricane survivors get "rocking and rolling," arguing they've been "treated very badly as a state."

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger invited Trump to survey the destruction.

Trump and some Republican lawmakers have called for conditions to be placed on federal disaster aid to California.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said there "should be conditions" on any federal aid money sent to help victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.

Trump will take the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.