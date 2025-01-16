Candlelight vigil honors man who died in Eaton Fire, grandson of man who founded Watts community

WATTS (KABC) -- A candlelight vigil in Watts honored the lives and neighborhoods impacted by the fires. Among those who died in the recent wildfires was 82-year-old Rodney Nickerson... the grandson of a man who had a major positive impact in Southern California's Watts community.

People gathered in Nickerson Gardens, named after the family, to pray for everybody across Los Angeles during this trying time.

Rodney Nickerson died trying to save his home from the Eaton Fire in Altadena. He lived in the home for more than 50 years, but it was this community in South Central LA that his grandfather, William, was known for his contributions.

Nickerson's fire related death feels personal to the community. Elected officials, police officers, and people who are deeply ingrained in the area say they are here to pray for everyone impacted by the fires, but particularly to celebrate the life and contributions of Rodney Nickerson and his family.

"Because of them we exist here in our community, and we just want to show them the love," said organizer Donny Joubert. "We heard about the son passing doing what any man would try to do... protect his home. Now Watts want to show that every last fire victim that's out here in these communities, we're with you."

Jose Hernandez is a pastor in Watts. "This community is named after a statesman. And there's that connection and to understand the loss of family in what's happening right now with the fires, I can only imagine."