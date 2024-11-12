Car crashes into roof of Chino home, leaving behind gaping hole

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A car crashed onto the roof of a home in Chino while the homeowners were in bed sleeping early Tuesday morning,

The car careened off a street behind the house, flew over a canal and landed on the backside of the roof. The impact was so powerful that it knocked down a second-story wall and left a gaping hole.

The homeowners say the car was performing donuts in the canal before the crash.

"Kids do like to do donuts back there... and so we heard a lot of that tonight," the woman said. "... Didn't think the car would fly through our house."

The four people in the car all survived. Details on their injuries were not available.