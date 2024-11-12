24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Car crashes into roof of Chino home, leaving behind gaping hole

KABC logo
Tuesday, November 12, 2024 12:53PM
Car crashes into roof of home in Chino
Car crashes into roof of home in ChinoA car crashed onto the roof of a home in Chino while the homeowners were in bed sleeping early Tuesday morning,

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A car crashed onto the roof of a home in Chino while the homeowners were in bed sleeping early Tuesday morning,

The car careened off a street behind the house, flew over a canal and landed on the backside of the roof. The impact was so powerful that it knocked down a second-story wall and left a gaping hole.

The homeowners say the car was performing donuts in the canal before the crash.

"Kids do like to do donuts back there... and so we heard a lot of that tonight," the woman said. "... Didn't think the car would fly through our house."
The four people in the car all survived. Details on their injuries were not available.

Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW