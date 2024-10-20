Car goes airborne, lands next to high school field mid-game in Torrance

An out of control car went airborne and flew through a fence at a high school in Torrance Saturday afternoon, landing right next to a football field mid-game.

Car goes airborne, lands next to school field mid-game in Torrance

Car goes airborne, lands next to school field mid-game in Torrance An out of control car went airborne and flew through a fence at a high school in Torrance Saturday afternoon, landing right next to a football field mid-game.

Car goes airborne, lands next to school field mid-game in Torrance An out of control car went airborne and flew through a fence at a high school in Torrance Saturday afternoon, landing right next to a football field mid-game.

Car goes airborne, lands next to school field mid-game in Torrance An out of control car went airborne and flew through a fence at a high school in Torrance Saturday afternoon, landing right next to a football field mid-game.

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- An out of control car went airborne and flew through a fence at a high school in Torrance Saturday afternoon, landing right next to a football field mid-game.

The Jeep flew through the air and landed upright on the track next to the field where kids were playing soccer at West High School in Torrance around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Surveillance video shot by neighbor Randy Gibson shows the moment the driver sped through Entradero Avenue at 2:08 p.m. Gibson said he was outside doing yard work when the crash happened.

" [ I was ] waiting for the car to make a left and next thing I heard was 'thud thud' and then 'boom' and that's when I dropped everything and saw the fence for the high school just gone," said Gibson.

The car went through the fence and landed on the track next to the field, causing a mid-game scare.

"I heard the crash and I turned around. I was at the other end of the field, which is some distance away. And I turned and I saw the car land on the field, land on the track actually and it started to catch fire," said referee Steve Resnick who was working the game at the time of the crash.

Resnick says several people rushed to get the man out of the car and held him down until police arrived. Some witnesses said the man displayed unruly behavior.

Video shows the driver's legs tied up before getting taken away on a stretcher.

About 15 minutes before the crash, the same driver was reported to police as a reckless driver in Hermosa Beach.

According to the Torrance Police Department, the driver is a possible DUI suspect and was transported to a local hospital.

Neither the driver nor people on the field sustained injuries.