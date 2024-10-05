Homeless woman trashes Carson bakery

WATCH LIVE

Saturday, October 5, 2024 4:48AM
The owner of a Carson bakery took to social media after he said a homeless woman ransacked his store overnight.

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- The owner of a Carson bakery took to social media after he said a homeless woman ransacked his store overnight.

The owner of Sweet Valentine Bakery on Avalon Boulevard says he arrived around 6 a.m. Friday to find a half-naked woman inside the business. Furniture, decorations and other items were scattered across the floor.

"We've been open for 10 months, so this hurts," owner Matthew Valentine said. "This hurts a lot, but the community has already shown up and given toward us and supported us."

Footage posted on Instagram shows the damage left behind was extensive.

Members of the community joined store employees in cleaning up the bakery Friday morning, allowing them to reopen in the afternoon.

The owner says it's the second time the bakery was vandalized since opening.

Police took the homeless woman into custody.

The motive for the vandalism is not yet known.

Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
